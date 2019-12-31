Mixed bag of call-outs for busy VMR crew

VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue Bundaberg experienced a mixed bag of calls throughout the festive period, says spokesman Graham Kingston.

Crews have been on call 24 hours a day to help anyone who run into trouble on the water, from yachties passing through to fishing boat crews.

Problems have included electrical issues and damage to fuel pumps.

On Saturday, they went out in "sloppy" 2m seas, to help the crew of yacht that had run into trouble.

On December 23, crews undertook a 55-mile round trip to an area south of Lady Elliot Island where there were three people on-board a vessel that had a major engine failure.

Dr Kingston said before getting out on the water, boaties should check the weather, make sure their vessel could handle conditions and "absolutely" follow the fuel formula of one-third for getting out, one-third to get home and one-third for moving about or the unexpected.