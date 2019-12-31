Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mixed bag of call-outs for busy VMR crew

Mikayla Haupt
by
31st Dec 2019 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue Bundaberg experienced a mixed bag of calls throughout the festive period, says spokesman Graham Kingston.

Crews have been on call 24 hours a day to help anyone who run into trouble on the water, from yachties passing through to fishing boat crews.

Problems have included electrical issues and damage to  fuel pumps.

On Saturday, they went out in "sloppy" 2m seas, to help the crew of yacht that had run into trouble.

On December 23, crews undertook a 55-mile round trip to an area south of Lady Elliot Island where there were three people on-board a vessel that had a major engine failure.

Dr Kingston said before getting out on the water, boaties should check the weather, make sure their vessel could handle conditions and "absolutely" follow the fuel formula of one-third for getting out, one-third to get home and one-third for moving about or the unexpected. 

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highest number of youth in Bundy Court in decade

        premium_icon Highest number of youth in Bundy Court in decade

        News THE past financial year was the worst year in a decade for youth crime in Bundaberg.

        Fireys worry pay would damage volunteer spirit

        premium_icon Fireys worry pay would damage volunteer spirit

        News WHEN Tony Headford is called to help protect a home from a bushfire he knows those...

        Mayor’s message to region as the new year kicks off

        premium_icon Mayor’s message to region as the new year kicks off

        News THE end of a year and the beginning of a new one is an ideal time to reflect on...

        Little life saved from checking dead roo’s pouch

        premium_icon Little life saved from checking dead roo’s pouch

        Environment Wildlife carers urge drivers to check dead animals for babies.