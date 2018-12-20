‘I don’t really care what Shane Warne says’

Mitchell Starc takes a selfie with fans after the second Test win. Picture: AAP

Mitchell Starc admits he's having consistent problems with footmarks this series but insists he is feeling no lingering side-effects from past ankle injuries.

Recent Test selector Mark Waugh cast doubt over Starc's form leading into the Perth Test and pondered whether the big fast bowler was still paying the price for the issues that have plagued his body over the past couple of seasons.

Waugh expressed concern that Starc's confidence to put the hammer down at the crease might have been impacted by what he's been through after missing the middle of this year.

However, Starc clicked over the 150km/h mark in a powerful comeback to the mounting criticism he faced leading up to the second Test and has declared he is 100 per cent fit.

Starc does admit though that uneven creases caused by India's bowlers has affected his footing in both Tests so far this series.

"Here … (and) a little bit Adelaide, the Indian bowlers bowled a lot around the wicket so the surface was really uneven on my side of the wicket for the left-handers," said Starc.

"So I was trying to flatten those out with the groundsmen (in Adelaide).

"Here (in Perth) there was a nice big plate crack through the middle of the crease there and it was pretty uneven again so I was bowling into a little bit of a hole.

"It does get a bit uncomfortable but there's no problem with my foot or my ankle."

Waugh had said it was hard to define why he felt Starc had struggled over the past 12 months when his strike-rate had remained lethal.

"That could be a factor that he's been holding back with concerns over his body," said Waugh before Perth.

"I'm only guessing that, I'm not saying that is the case, but it could be a factor. That's probably the only thing I can think of."

Warne has been an outspoken critic of Starc.

Starc's chief critic of course was Shane Warne, who suggested the left-armer was primarily to blame for Australia's first Test loss in Adelaide.

According to Starc, he wasn't motivated by the condemnation.

"No, he's been on my back since I made my debut so I don't really care what Shane says," said Starc.

"I'm not going to pay attention to him. As long as the coach, the captain, the team and the staff are happy with the role I'm playing and I'm doing that job for the team, that's what matters to me.

"It's not going to hurt me if they (critics) keep going for the next few years."

Australian selectors are expected to be leaning towards bringing back all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for the third Test at the MCG on Boxing Day.

However, Starc said the bowlers are prepared to continue operating as a four-man unit if required - mainly due to the dominant role being played by spinner Nathan Lyon.

"We've sort of learnt along the way (to survive with just four bowlers) and I think it's fantastic the last two weeks how we've gelled together again as a group of four," said Starc.

"You've got Nathan Lyon there … he makes our job a lot easier because he'll bowl a lot of overs and he'll either not go for runs or he'll keep taking wickets."

