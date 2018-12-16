Moses promises to part rival defences in 2019

Mitchell Moses has vowed to revive his running game in 2019. Picture: AAP

Mitchell Moses has promised to revive his running game in 2019, while telling Parramatta fans: "You're going to see a different Eels side this year".

With halves partner Corey Norman set to become a St George Illawarra Dragon this week, Moses suddenly finds himself the lead playmaker in a side that struggled for points, cohesion, everything in 2018.

And while the 24-year-old still has question marks hanging over his own future in the Blue & Gold, he insists all focus is on reigniting his livewire attacking style while developing combinations with the two men pushing to become his partner - Eels young guns Jaeman Salmon and Dylan Brown.

While his Eels ran last this year, NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler is still a huge fan of Moses's potential - inviting the five-eighth to train among a group of Emerging Blues at the NSW Centre of Excellence in Homebush last week.

Over the weekend, Eels coach Brad Arthur also praised the Lebanese international's work ethic since returning for pre-season training, revealing the enigmatic No.6 had been sweating through "two or three extra weights sessions a week".

Moses insists a revival of his running game, more than anything else, is key to both personal and team success in 2019.

"I need to get back to taking the line on," Moses said. "I went away from that last season, so it's something I need to change.

"I feel like when I'm playing my best, I'm running the footy. So for me, that means not overcomplicating things.

"Simplifying my game and doing the things that work.

"I just need to get off to a good start and make sure I'm running the footy. I get that right and hopefully everything pans out from there."

Moses and the Eels had a year to forget. Picture: AAP

And as for what hope Eels fans can take from the reigning NRL wooden spooners, who are losing both Norman and Jarryd Hayne, but gaining Roosters premiership hero Blake Ferguson and looking to the future in young halves Salmon and Brown?

"It's about putting the team first," Moses continued. "That's how we have to do things this year, play as a team.

"I don't think we did that last year, and that's where we had our problems.

"So we're going to be playing a lot more for each other this year … I think you're going to see a different Parramatta."

Moses has reportedly trained the house down. Picture: Jenny Evans

Asked about his own playing future, which has involved months of speculation and seen him linked to a switch to either Brisbane or the Warriors, Moses continued: "I'm contracted to Parramatta for 2019.

"I'm contracted to the Eels and, right now, I'm training hard for the club and getting a good pre-season under my belt because I haven't had one for a while.

"So a full pre-season will be a big thing.

"I'm excited."