Official: Blues secure McGovern

CARLTON and Adelaide have produced a rapid fire trade to get Mitch McGovern to Ikon Park a year after protracted negotiations over Bryce Gibbs.

The exciting swingman became a Blue on Wednesday after Carlton agreed to trade two mid-20s picks to Sydney for the Swans No.13 pick.

In a three-way deal, the Crows receive pick No. 13, a future fifth-round selection from Carlton and highly-rated Sturt forward Shane McAdam.

The Blues signed the SANFL player as one of their mature-aged pre-draft access picks, and have now passed him onto the Crows.

Carlton gains McGovern and a future third-round selection from Adelaide, while Sydney receives selections No.26 and 28 from the Blues - as well as No. 40 from the Crows.

Mitch McGovern gathers in front of Matt Dea.

"The top-end talent in this year's draft is considered to be the best in a long time so to bring in pick 13, as well as a player like Shane McAdam who we and many others in the industry rate very highly, is a great result," Crows list boss Justin Reid said.

"We believe Shane can have a real impact at AFL level and he complements what our other forwards already offer, and we head to the draft confident of bringing in some more elite young talent."

The Blues have sent pick 13 and McAdam to the Crows for McGovern, sealing the deal only two days into the trade period.

The No.13 pick came from Sydney, who has swapped that early selection in exchange for picks 26 and 28 from Carlton.

The combined points value of those two picks is 1406 points - which equates to a selection between pick No.9 and 10.

But Carlton nails the McGovern trade through that swap and Sydney will use those picks to secure Nick Blakey, an academy selection set to go in the top 10.

Carlton missed out on the prize signature of GWS midfielder Dylan Shiel on Tuesday but it is a huge coup to sign up a player like McGovern.

The Blues can now work on a deal for Will Setterfield, the GWS midfielder taken at pick No.5 two seasons ago, who has requested a trade from the Giants.

They might be forced to use future picks to nail that deal given their next pick in the current draft is in the mid-60s.

Alex Fasolo in action for Collingwood’s VFL team. Picture: Ian Currie

A trade of late picks might help finalise the McGovern deal, handing Carlton more points in the deal.

Carlton will also lodge an official offer for free agent Alex Fasolo on a three-year deal on Wednesday.

The McGovern deal shows that despite criticism of the player movement system clubs are able to use cap space to lure players to sides outside the eight.

Carlton will secure McGovern, Brisbane will eventually find a way to trade for Lachie Neale and premiership player Scott Lycett on Tuesday headed to Port Adelaide as a free agent.