Mitch Davis is inspired by his son for success

CYCLING: For Mitch Davis winning medals at masters state titles is a bonus compared to what he has got from the sport of cycling.

Davis dominated at his first state titles in masters, winning three silvers and a bronze last week.

He won silver in the scratch, the omnium and points before winning bronze in the pursuit.

But cycling for him isn’t about the competitive edge or winning medals.

It is about something far bigger than that.

“I had a son about two and a half years ago, and when he was born he was really unwell and was in ICU,” Davis said.

“Six to 12 months after that I did a running event just to get myself back unto sport and clear the mind.

“That running event led to getting back on the bike.

“That’s where it all started, from a tough time in life.”

Now he’s getting the most out of it.

“Yeah it helps me get through the tough times,” Davis said.

“It’s nice to get on the bike to clear the head, do something healthy and competitive. We have a good vibe among the group at the club.”

Davis will now focus on competing at Cyclefest International and then at other state titles down the road.

He will be joined by Hunter Davis who won his first medal, a bronze in the scratch, in his age group at his first titles.

Hunter said it was good to win a medal despite being nervous during the event. He said it was a surprise and he did not expect it at all.

The Cyclefest International will be held from February 13 to 15.