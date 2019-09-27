Sex game horror: How this woman ruined her lover's life

Furious Brenda Barattini chopped off her boyfriend’s penis after he showed pals their homemade sex tape. Picture: Australscope

WARNING: Graphic content

A mistress who made her married lover wear a mask for a sex game "surprise" before hacking off his penis with shears has been jailed for 13 years.

Accountant Brenda Barattini, 28, was found guilty of the attempted murder of musician Sergio Fernandez, 42, following a trial in the Argentinian city of Cordoba, The Sunreports.

The woman confessed she had planned the attack on November 25, 2017 that made headlines around the world but said she had not intended to kill her victim.

After being arrested, she was accused of taking off 90 per cent of Sergio Fernandez's penis, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Barattini was initially charged with "causing severe injuries" but prosecutors successfully convinced a court to change the charge to "attempted homicide" following testimonies from her victim and another ex.

During her trial, the court heard how she hatched a plot to harm Fernandez after he shared sex tapes and X-rated pics of her with friends.

Claiming he treated her like a "trophy", Barattini told a jury of four men and four women: "He turned me into a sex object. I was just a s**g for him.

"He infringed my privacy, my life and my career. Everything has been ruined."

The victim said Barattini struck after getting him to put a blindfold on, recalling: "After she put the blindfold on she told me I had to guess where she was touching me … she wanted to kill me."

Mr Fernandez was reportedly married at the time of the incident but was having an affair with Barattini.

Barattini was dubbed the Argentinian Lorena Bobbitt in some sectors of the Argentinian press when the attack happened. Bobbitt chopped of her husband John's penis with a kitchen knife in 1993 before throwing it into a field.

Barattini initially claimed she was defending herself from a sex assault after being fooled into letting Fernandez into her apartment before changing her story.

He was rescued by neighbours who heard shouting and alerted the police.

Around 90 per cent of his penis was sheared off along with a testicle.

Mr Fernandez, who spent eight days in a coma after being assaulted, said his manhood was now "different". He stills suffers panic attacks and insomnia as well as a constant feeling women want to kill him if he has sex.

MASK ON

Mr Fernandez told the court: "We started to have sex and she told me she was going to give me a little surprise. She put a mask on me, a velvet one.

"After that, she told me to guess what she was touching me with. She also wanted to tie me up, but I didn't want her to.

"She started to perform oral sex on me. Suddenly I felt something. She wanted to kill me in that second."

At that point, Barattini sheared off the victim's genitalia.

He added: "I felt like I was going to die, I didn't know she had cut me. I couldn't see anything. I tried to get up, I pulled up my trousers and instinctively grabbed by mobile phone to call an ambulance.

"I wanted to leave and she started to insult me. She grabbed my T-shirt, my hair, she wouldn't let me leave."

Prosecutors said Barattini had searched for how to cut off genitalia on the internet and had written a diary entry detailing what was going to happen that day.

'RIVER OF BLOOD'

Her ex-boyfriend Gonzalo Rodriguez, who she was reportedly still with at the time, testified in court saying he had received a call on the night of the incident from a neighbour saying "your girlfriend has been raped".

He says he then rushed to her house before the police or ambulance arrived and found a "river of blood".

He told the court: "She was semi-nude. I don't know if she had her bra on but she was in her knickers.

"I asked her what had happened and she said he had come to look for a battery and that he had raped her.

"I shouted at Sergio, 'What did you do!' He didn't answer. I went back to Brenda and she was waiting for me with a scalpel or a sharp object. She said to me: 'Kill him, kill that son of a b**ch!'"

The jury decision to convict his attacker, taken on Wednesday afternoon, was unanimous.

The 13-year sentence, decided by the three trial judges, was the one a state prosecutor was seeking.

Barattini's mum reacted to the verdict and sentence by shouting out "Mierda, mierda, mierda" - Spanish for sh*t - and running from court.

Barattini, who has been held in prison since the attack, is expected to appeal.

Her defence lawyer Lucas de Olmos said the decision was "unheard of" in Argentina outside court, insisting, "no-one has ever been convicted in this country of attempted murder for a penis wound".

The horror incident happened in a neighbourhood called Nueva Cordoba, one of the most fashionable and sought-after areas of Cordoba, which is the home province of Katie Price's former boyfriend Leandro Penna.

