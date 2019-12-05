Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Mistake keeps Fifita’s dad behind bars

5th Dec 2019 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The father of Brisbane Broncos star David Fifita has walked free from court after an administrative error that kept him in jail for an extra fortnight.

Siaosi Teisina Fifita, 41, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 21 to 11 charges including common assault.

By then he'd already been in custody for 83 days, with magistrate Jacqui Payne sentencing him to time already served.

On Thursday she told the court she intended him to be released that day, but he wasn't due to an error relating to a parole matter from a previous offence.

She corrected the error on Thursday, allowing Fifita to walk free.

"It was clearly my intention to release him on that day (November 21)," Ms Payne told the court this morning.

More Stories

Show More
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum found with meth in pants gets one last chance

        premium_icon Mum found with meth in pants gets one last chance

        News A WOMAN who was found with meth in her pants while police executed a warrant on her home has been given one last chance to get on track.

        Court hears carport collapsed as man tried to steal car

        premium_icon Court hears carport collapsed as man tried to steal car

        News HE’S only 23 years old but Darryn Glenn Buckley has a criminal history seven pages...

        A little bit of Nashville in Bundaberg

        premium_icon A little bit of Nashville in Bundaberg

        News THE northside cafe Oodies is a beloved cafe by locals and travellers alike, but for...

        OPINION: Santalucia weighs in on Paradise Dam worry

        premium_icon OPINION: Santalucia weighs in on Paradise Dam worry

        News 'Local farmers including offshore investors, are deeply concerned'