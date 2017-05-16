Missions for Bundy's rescue helicopter double

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue has already made a record 75 rescue missions to Fraser Island this financial year, largely thanks to the increased availability of its Bundy-based helicopter.

LifeFlight chief operating officer Brian Guthrie said several factors boosted the number, up from 40 rescues in the 2014-15 season, with missions by the Bundaberg helicopter doubling from 30 to 60.

Not only is the Bundy chopper more frequently available following an increase in LifeFlight's fleet, good weather has seen an increase in visitors heading to Fraser.

"Unfortunately this can also mean an increase in the amount of rescue missions flown,” Mr Guthrie said

"Retrieval Services Queensland - the State Government service that tasks all aeromedical assets around Queensland - has been sending us on more missions due to the increased availability of the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter,” he said.

"We also have increased fleet capability for the Fraser Coast and Sunshine Coast area with the addition of the state-of-the-art AW139 helicopter at our Sunshine Coast base.

Mr Guthrie said the distance from hospitals and the remote nature of many locations on Fraser Island meant sending a helicopter in most cases provided the best outcome for patients.

"Fraser Island has always been a big draw card for many holiday goers, but coupled with the mainly good weather we've had since last July, it's no surprise to see more people heading to the island,” he said.

"People think they might not ever need our service, but whether you're a local or an interstate or overseas tourist, you have that peace of mind that RACQ LifeFlight Rescue will be there when you need us most.”

