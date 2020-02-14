Mission to share Aborignal culture in regional schools

WATTLE WOMAN: Lili Jacobsen showcasing some of the earrings she sells.

WAN’DI Aboriginal Group has a mission to teach Aboriginal culture in school and they are making waves to do so.

The group was started by Marina Anderson who was sad to see the last Gin Gin group dissipate after losing her brother, the force behind the group.

Recently the Gin Gin group partnered with the Taribelang Cultural Aboriginal Corporation who is guiding them in how to run a not-for-profit and teach in schools.

Secretary of Wan’di Aboriginal Group Taylor Geary said the primary aim was to share Aboriginal culture with students.

“We want to teach art, have welcome ceremonies, language classes and dance classes, Ms Geary said.

“Eventually we want each school to have its own aboriginal dance group.”

Ms Geary said the principals at two local schools were excited by the prospect.

“They were keen to get started straight away,” she said.

Ms Geary said she had enjoyed taking part as she was able to learn about her heritage at the same time.

“I grew up not knowing we were Aboriginal until a couple of years ago.”

“Then I started to learn about them and I started to get more excited, it was like I was interacting with my ancestors.”

After meeting Taylor Geary in her Aunty’s shop, Cha Cha Chocolate, local jewellery maker Lili Jacobsen decided to help out with fundraising.

The group was holding a raffle to raise money for resources so if the school couldn’t pay for them it wasn’t a barrier for schools participating.

Ms Jacobsen said she was asked to donate earrings but after being a part of the Buy from the Bush campaign she had sold out and didn’t have any ready.

“I ended up deciding to do my own auction seeing as my followers for Wattle Woman had grown to nearly 2000 in a week,” Ms Jacobsen said.

“It was a good opportunity to not only auction the earrings and raise money but also to get some awareness out onto social media.”

Ms Jacobsen said she had a positive response from her followers.

“The comments and messages were saying this should be done in schools everywhere,” she said.

“I know growing up I didn’t learn much about Aboriginal culture and am now only just started to learn about my culture and heritage.

“There was never someone in school I could talk to and learn more.”

“It will hopefully break down some barriers.

“If people can learn more about the land and culture and how you can look after it, people will be more accepting.”

Visit the ‘Wan’di (gathering together)’ Facebook group to learn more about the initiative and participate in fundraisers.

Extra money raised will go to community events and assist with their plan to hold cultural tours in the future.