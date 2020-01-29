Mission to save lives continues

SOME heroes wear capes and fly, but others are just great listeners and that is the super power the people at Marcus Mission are using to save lives every single day.

The non-profit organisation was started by Andree Roberts and her family, when her beloved son, Marcus tragically took his own life at the age of 23.

Now they are in the process of training mentors to help the men of Bundaberg make it through a tough time.

Marcus Mission offers resilience workshops to the entire community teaching a range of skills and strategies to help self-regulate emotions and tackle challenging situations that trigger depression and anxiety.

People who wish to become a mentor need to attend three resilience sessions and upon completion, undergo further training through the mentor program.

If the pair form a bond, the mentor continues to see the person each week for an hour.

"We had 25 men attend the first session for the mentor program this year (on Tuesday) and they have a lot of gratitude that they will be able to connect with and help someone because they've all been there themselves," Ms Roberts said.

"While they are all in a very good place now, a lot of them have suffered a tragedy or lost loved ones to suicide."

When the facilitator feels the individual is ready, Marcus Mission will connect them with someone who has engaged the organisation and is struggling.

"We partner them with someone that has the same sort of interests, because that way they can go golfing, fishing, to the gym or play video games," she said.

"It encourages men to stay away from risk-taking behaviours like drugs and alcohol that often make situations worse and if they are doing something with their hands, it is often less confronting than sitting in a little room and talking to someone awkwardly."

The organisation is always looking for mentors to join the team of 10 for the Bundaberg area.

"Some mentors do travel and some work away, so as many men as we can add to the list, the better," Ms Roberts said.

"Everything is free and they are all volunteers, but the reward is knowing you're giving back."

She said it was also important for loved ones to recognise the scary emotions that can often take over and hide what is really going on.

"Anger is masking deep personal pain and isolating yourself from friends and family is another key sign, so don't assume someone in your life doesn't want to see you or doesn't need you, because they are actually in a lot of pain," she said.

"We lost two men in the Bundaberg community in the last two weeks and I was heartbroken when I heard.

"I thought if only we knew and we could have organised a mentor for them and given them a person that is there to talk and show them that behind that horrible pain, there is another day around the corner and there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Despite her modesty, Ms Roberts is one of the crusaders fighting to prevent suicide and has often consoled people who have messaged the Marcus Mission Facebook page in the middle of the night, feeling helpless.

But she said none of this would be possible without the generous donations the organisation was receiving.

"At the auction last Saturday, Bill Moorhead and The Journey cafe donated $5 from every coffee sold, The Red Shed sells raffle tickets for a seafood platter once a month and The Department of Natural Resources coffee shop just donated $500," she said.

"We are so grateful for all of the incredible support from the community and these proceeds all go towards travel costs for volunteers, room hire fees and training resources."

If you need help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or contact the Marcus Mission Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3aQz2o2.