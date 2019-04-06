Could Star Wars be coming to Queensland?

Industrial Light & Magic were behind the computer-generated Yoda in the Star Wars prequels. Picture: Disney

A GLOBAL film effects company founded by legendary Star Wars creator George Lucas could soon set up shop in Queensland guaranteeing the state a slice of the $20 billion post-production industry.

In a move that would stop post-production jobs moving offshore, The Courier-Mail understands Industrial Light & Magic - set up by Lucas (below) to create the special effects for 1977's Star Wars - is among the companies being courted by the Palaszczuk Government to base their Australian operations in Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk left last night on an 11-day trade mission to Dubai, Germany and the UK.

Director George Lucas created Industrial Light & Magic for the original Star Wars film in 1977. Picture: FilmMagic

It is understood she will hold talks with ILM on the London leg of her trip.

She hinted at the move on Thursday, telling Parliament: "In the UK I will meet with production and post-production companies working in screen and streaming who are keen to become part of this fast-growing industry in Queensland."

The Premier flew out to Dubai on Friday night.

Queensland is not the only state competing to be the site of ILM's Australian headquarters, but the State is hoping its new 10 per cent rebate for eligible productions that spend a minimum of $500,000 on Queensland post, digital and visual effects production (PDV) will help sweeten the deal.

Another strong lure is a new international broadband submarine cable on the Sunshine Coast, due to come online in 2020, allowing high-speed data transfer between filmmaking centres including Hong Kong and the US.

The Commonwealth also offers a 30 per cent PDV rebate, which can be applied on top of Queensland's.

Securing an ILM studio would bolster the post-production industry in the state, creating new jobs and stopping talented Queenslanders seeking work elsewhere. Currently the industry employs about 340 people here.

Jason Momoa and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Australian premiere of Aquaman. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Government figures reveal Queensland-shot movies including Aquaman and Thor: Ragnarok have generated more than $558 million in production spending locally since 2015, and the presence of an ILM outpost could be instrumental in winning more blockbusters locally.

ILM is now owned by Disney following its purchase of Lucasfilm.

It already has offices in San Francisco, London, Singapore and Vancouver.

Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie and Bumblebee in the latest Transformers film, Bumblebee. Picture: Paramount Pictures

It has masterminded effects for Aquaman, Bumblebee, the Jurassic Park films, several Marvel movies, the Indiana Jones films, ET: The Extra-terrestrial, the Back to the Future trilogy and more.