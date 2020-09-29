Mission to bring STEM Education to all

St Luke’s Anglican School and its Year 5 and 6 students are preparing for a big term 4 with the arrival of the STEM Punks program, and two full days of Workshopping with Educator, Damien Aldridge.

The award-winning STEM Punks program focuses on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and though innovative and hands-on lessons with robotics, electronics, coding, sensors, and circuits, students learn to solve real-world problems in an exciting new way.

Damien Aldridge, recently named a Global Education Influencer by Excelligent Magazine, is the Director of Brisbane STEM Punks and has a passion for making science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education accessible to all children, while supporting and upskilling educators, to make it fun to teach.

“STEM Education should be available for everyone, Mr Aldridge said.

“We want it to reach evert student who wants to learn about it, and that’s why we’re passionate about it.

“We’ve got the best educators in Australia, we’ve got the best teachers and students, and there’s some exciting growth opportunities for us across the globe.

“The power of education to change kids’ lives cannot be underestimated.”

STEM Punks Educator, Damien Aldridge Inspiring Tomorrow's Innovators (Source: STEM Punks).

St Luke’s Head of Primary, and STEM Punks organiser for the school, Mrs Tonia Lassman said, having Mr Aldridge, an award-winning educator present to teach St Luke’s students the STEM Punks products was “really exciting”.

“These programs are developed to enable a creative, innovative, and entrepreneurial mindset, so our students are really going to be learning, and be a part of something special in these upcoming workshops,” Mrs Lassman said.

“St Luke’s already has a leading science, technology, engineering, and mathematics curriculum, but the additional of STEM Punks really raises the bar.

“Our Year 5 and 6 primary students are going to learn in a very unique and special way.”

The STEM Punks Program workshops will be occurring at St Luke’s on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 6 and 7 and will run for a full two days.

Online practise classes can also be taken all-year round for students of all ages on the STEM Punks website.

