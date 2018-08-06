Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Facebook picture of Kerri Pike killed in Skydive accident at Mission Beach Qld
Facebook picture of Kerri Pike killed in Skydive accident at Mission Beach Qld
News

Skydive inquest to start in November

by Janessa Ekert
6th Aug 2018 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INQUEST into the triple skydiving fatality at Mission Beach will he held over five days in November.

Kerri Pike, 54, and skydiving instructors Peter Dawson, 35, and Toby Turner, 34, were killed after a mid air collision on October 13 last year.

Coroner Nerida Wilson told their families, who were in the Coroner Court in Cairns for a pre inquest conference today, that the proceedings would be distressing.

Mission Beach
Mission Beach

Mrs Pike and Mr Dawson had been in a tandem jump, which was a birthday gift from her husband Alister Pike.

The court was told that he was among those on scene that day.

Up to 19 witnesses may be called to give evidence including Mr Pike.

Ms Wilson said that from October 13 last year this matter had been immediately escalated to inquest.

*Told their families, who were in the Coroner Court in Cairns for a pre inquest conference today

Related Items

cairns skydiving skydiving death

Top Stories

    Angela reels with joy after this 5kg catch of the day

    premium_icon Angela reels with joy after this 5kg catch of the day

    Life Yandaran woman shows her whopper catch from Baffle creek

    • 6th Aug 2018 1:52 PM
    Loud bangs shake Bargara

    premium_icon Loud bangs shake Bargara

    News What do you think the noises were?

    • 6th Aug 2018 12:58 PM
    UPDATE: Grieving mum to identify son struck by car

    premium_icon UPDATE: Grieving mum to identify son struck by car

    News Police wait for mum to ID son hit by car

    • 6th Aug 2018 12:54 PM

    Local Partners