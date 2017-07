FOUND: Is this your bike or phone?

THREE phones and a mountain bike are being held at the Bundaberg Police Station property room.

The white iPhone, black Xperia mobile phone in a black smash-proof case and iPhone in a red case were all found and handed to police.

The blue and black Repco bike was found on the footpath outside a church on Woongarra St, on Saturday, July 8.

If you think any of the property might be yours and can prove ownership, phone Bundaberg Police Station on 4153 9133.