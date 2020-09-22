Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate this missing teenager.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate this missing teenager.
News

MISSING: Young girl disappears after leaving school

kaitlyn smith
22nd Sep 2020 4:14 PM | Updated: 4:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON police are attempting to locate a 15-year-old girl believed to be missing.

It is understood the teen was last sighted in the Rockhampton area last Friday, September 18.

However, the last confirmed sighting was at a local high school earlier that same day.

Both police and family now hold concern for her safety and wellbeing due to her young age.

Police also confirmed the young girl has not made any contact with family since her disappearance.

 

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate this missing teenager.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate this missing teenager.

The girl is described as caucasian in appearance and approximately 156cms tall with a proportionate build.

She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

It is believed she was last seen wearing a blue and white Hawaiian shirt, pink platform shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Rockhampton police are now appealing for public assistance to help locate the girl.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Crimestoppers om 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

missing person missing person rockhampton qps media school student
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Treasurer unveils plan to get Aussies onto Bundy farms

        Premium Content Treasurer unveils plan to get Aussies onto Bundy farms

        News AS A warm springtime sun shone across the fields, the state’s Treasurer Cameron Dick pledged to bring a sweetener.

        • 22nd Sep 2020 3:00 PM
        UPDATE: More than a dozen crews at Alloway fire

        Premium Content UPDATE: More than a dozen crews at Alloway fire

        News Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

        Man suffers serious burns to face after outdoor fire

        Premium Content Man suffers serious burns to face after outdoor fire

        News A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition

        Grocery shocker: Lazy Aussies the reason prices to double

        Premium Content Grocery shocker: Lazy Aussies the reason prices to double

        Employment Jobless Aussies can’t even be paid to move to regions to work