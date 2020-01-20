Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 78-year-old woman who went missing near Blackall on Wednesday has been found deceased.
A 78-year-old woman who went missing near Blackall on Wednesday has been found deceased. Kevin Farmer
Breaking

Missing woman found dead in bushland

Ellen Ransley
by
19th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MURIEL Macdonald, the 78-year-old who went missing near Blackall late last week, has been found deceased. 

Queensland Police Services confirmed they had found the woman deceased in bushland, and that a report would be prepared for the coroner. 

Police thanked local residents and everyone who had assisted in the search for the 78-year-old. 

Mrs MacDonald was last sen by family at a Ravensbourne Road property, spanning more than 3,200 hectares on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police and family held initial concerns for her wellbeing as she suffers from a medical condition. 

The search for Mrs MacDonald involved more than 20 people, including State Emergency Services volunteers, government agencies, police and local residents. 

blackall death missing police state emergency service

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gidarjil CEO sees benefit of register for Aboriginal people

        premium_icon Gidarjil CEO sees benefit of register for Aboriginal people

        News “It’s time to stand up and be counted, if you’re Aboriginal, and to tell the world,” says Kerry Blackman.

        • 20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Drought conditions remain at Wallaville

        premium_icon Drought conditions remain at Wallaville

        News WALLAVILLE farmers are still struggling despite rain that fell in Bundaberg over...

        • 20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Meet our new My Kitchen Rules warriors

        premium_icon Meet our new My Kitchen Rules warriors

        News These Bundy-raised sisters aren’t afraid to go up against all-stars.

        • 20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM