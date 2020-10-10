MISSING WOMAN: Bundy police appeal to public for assistance

CAN YOU HELP? Jennifer Blackbourn, 66, was last seen on Thursday.

A WOMAN has been reported missing after she was last seen leaving an address in Bundaberg North.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Jennifer Blackbourn as her loved ones have not been able to contact her since Thursday.

Jennifer was last seen driving her silver Hyundai Veloster Coupe, which has Queensland registration plates reading 027VLY.

The 66-year-old woman was last seen on October 8, when she left a private residence on Hanbury St.

At the time of leaving the house, she was wearing a white, knee length dress, carrying a handbag and driving her silver Hyundai Veloster Coupe, which has Queensland registration plates reading 027VLY.

There are concerns for Jennifer’s safety, as her disappearance is out of character and she suffers from a medical condition which requires treatment.

If you have any information or have seen Jennifer, please phone Policelink on 133 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2002094220.