Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CAN YOU HELP? Jennifer Blackbourn, 66, was last seen on Thursday.
CAN YOU HELP? Jennifer Blackbourn, 66, was last seen on Thursday.
News

MISSING WOMAN: Bundy police appeal to public for assistance

Rhylea Millar
10th Oct 2020 1:18 PM

A WOMAN has been reported missing after she was last seen leaving an address in Bundaberg North.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Jennifer Blackbourn as her loved ones have not been able to contact her since Thursday.

Jennifer was last seen driving her silver Hyundai Veloster Coupe, which has Queensland registration plates reading 027VLY.
Jennifer was last seen driving her silver Hyundai Veloster Coupe, which has Queensland registration plates reading 027VLY.

The 66-year-old woman was last seen on October 8, when she left a private residence on Hanbury St.

At the time of leaving the house, she was wearing a white, knee length dress, carrying a handbag and driving her silver Hyundai Veloster Coupe, which has Queensland registration plates reading 027VLY.

There are concerns for Jennifer’s safety, as her disappearance is out of character and she suffers from a medical condition which requires treatment.

CAN YOU HELP? Jennifer Blackbourn, 66, was last seen on Thursday.
CAN YOU HELP? Jennifer Blackbourn, 66, was last seen on Thursday.

If you have any information or have seen Jennifer, please phone Policelink on 133 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2002094220.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy suburbs expected to lose power this weekend

        Premium Content Bundy suburbs expected to lose power this weekend

        News Residents across the Bundaberg region may experience a power outage, due to works taking place.

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Oct 12

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Oct 12

        Crime Matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday

        DAM DEMAND: How you can voice your future water needs

        Premium Content DAM DEMAND: How you can voice your future water needs

        News Growers are invited to outline their future water needs in a survey to help...

        Location one in a mill: New hotspot with million dollar view

        Premium Content Location one in a mill: New hotspot with million dollar view

        News Two of Bundy’s biggest fans have put their passion for food into a brand new...