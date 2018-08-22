Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brendan Blatchly, 50, was last seen on Monday at Caloundra but has not been seen or contacted anyone since.
Brendan Blatchly, 50, was last seen on Monday at Caloundra but has not been seen or contacted anyone since.
News

Missing Toowoomba man last seen on the Sunshine Coast

Rae Wilson
by
22nd Aug 2018 1:58 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance to help find a man reported missing from East Toowoomba.

Brendan Blatchly, 50, was last seen on Monday, August 20 at Caloundra but has not been seen or contacted anyone since.

Family and police hold concerns for his welfare.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 176cm tall and has a proportionate build, short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Mr Blatchly is being urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

brendan blatchly caloundra east toowoomba missing
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Five things you've got wrong about Bundy's animal control

    Five things you've got wrong about Bundy's animal control

    Council News COUNCIL animal control officers set the record straight.

    CAN YOU HELP? Cats still in need of homes

    CAN YOU HELP? Cats still in need of homes

    Community Kitties looking for fur-ever homes

    UK charity riders have bikes stolen in Bundaberg

    UK charity riders have bikes stolen in Bundaberg

    Community Can you help these guys get back on their bike?

    Local Partners