Missing tools? They could be with the police

POLICE: Are these tools yours? Claim them now.

POLICE: Are these tools yours? Claim them now. Ashley Clark

BUNDABERG police have seized a haul of tools following.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said police wanted to return the items to their rightful owners.

If you think the items belong to you and can prove ownership, phone the property office on 4153 9133 quote the reference QP1701788189.

Snr Const Loftus said it was important people keep track of tools so they could identify them if they are missing or stolen.

"Please review your tools and create a property inventory.”

She said people should mark tools with a unique personal code, photograph them and secure them in a locked area.