Missing teeth reunited with their owner

Hayley Nissen | 11th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
PEARLER: Sam Richter with the dentures he found at Coonarr Beach, which belong to Michael Carr, a mechanic from Gladstone.
PEARLER: Sam Richter with the dentures he found at Coonarr Beach, which belong to Michael Carr, a mechanic from Gladstone. Craig Warhurst

THERE'S just one thing Michael Carr would like to say to Shauna Richter: fangs very much.

The Gladstone mechanic was dumbfounded yesterday when his sister gave him a call to say the dentures he lost at Coonarr Beach last weekend had turned up.

"I just finished fishing and I thought I'd go and have a quick swim in the surf on the beach at Coonarr National Park, nice place. I stood up and and a big wave hit me and I didn't expect it and I must have opened my mouth and my teeth flew out of my head. I went to catch them and missed them," he told the NewsMail yesterday.

"I called someone over and we had a bit of a look and we saw them again and by the time we reached down to get them another wave hit them and took them again.

"Me and a few friends and the missus searched everywhere and even next day and gave up eventually - got sunburnt doing it."

The upper dentures set Michael back a whopping $1400 and wiped steak off his menu for the week.

"I thought the chances of finding them would be pretty slim, it's a pretty big ocean, and I thought some gummy shark down there might have wanted them.

"I actually got some new ones today and I'm glad to get teeth back in my head but I'd like a spare set."

Mrs Richter, a Bundaberg local, and her son Sam found the teeth while they were picking up rubbish for Clean Up Australia Day.

bundaberg clean up australia day coonarr beach dentures

