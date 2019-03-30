Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The bodies of two Japanese nationals aged 16 were found at Lake McKenzie this morning.
The bodies of two Japanese nationals aged 16 were found at Lake McKenzie this morning. Contributed
Breaking

Missing teens found dead at Fraser Island lake

Amber Hooker
by
30th Mar 2019 10:18 AM | Updated: 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.45AM: TWO boys, both aged 16, have drowned on Fraser Island overnight.

The pair of Japanese nationals were reported missing from a tour group near Lake McKenzie just after 5pm yesterday.

Their bodies were located in the water at around 8.20am following a search and rescue operation which involved local officers, water police and helicopters to assist the search.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had responded to an "incident" and remained on scene as of 10.40am.

Lake McKenzie is a popular tourist spot, known for its white sand beaches.

INITIAL REPORT: TWO bodies of two teenage boys have been found at Lake McKenzie, Fraser Island this morning.

Paramedics said the pair were reported missing yesterday.

They are believed to be tourists.

No further details are available at this time.

bodies editors picks fraser island missing person queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    BIG READ: Will a Hinkler MP in opposition hurt Bundy?

    premium_icon BIG READ: Will a Hinkler MP in opposition hurt Bundy?

    Politics IF THE bookies are anything to go by the nation will have a Labor government, and yet another PM, within the coming months.

    Why locals back Labor's calls for wage increase

    premium_icon Why locals back Labor's calls for wage increase

    Politics Labor's plan to increase wages slammed by Chamber Of Commerce.