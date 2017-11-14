Menu
Missing teenage girl may be travelling to Bundy area

MISSING: Shantel Sheehy was last seen at Redbank Plains last night.

POLICE are appealing for urgent public help to help find 16-year-old Shantel Sheehy, who may attempt to travel to the Bundaberg area.

Shantel was last seen at an address in John Carroll Way, Redbank Plains, between Brisbane and Ipswich, about 11.30pm last night, Monday, November 13.

It is believed Shantel voluntarily left the address by herself and police say they hold serious concerns for her safety and well-being.

Shantel is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, 155-160cm tall with a proportionate build, brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair often worn in two buns.

She was last seen wearing black denim hot pants, a beige Mossimo t-shirt and black and white Nike shoes.

She is also believed to be carrying a black Billabong backpack.

Anyone who may have seen Shantel, or has any information about her whereabouts, is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

