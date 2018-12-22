Menu
TEENAGE GIRL MISSING: Jessica Webster, aged 15, was last seen at a bus stop on the Tweed Coast Road, Pottsville, about 10 am yesterday.
MISSING: Have you seen Jessica?

22nd Dec 2018 9:56 AM

JESSICA WEBSTER, aged 15, was last seen at a bus stop on the Tweed Coast Road, Pottsville, about 10am yesterday after boarding a bus to Tweed Heads.

When she failed to return home, Jessica's family notified officers from Tweed-Byron Police District who have commenced inquiries to locate her.

Police and family hold concerns for Jessica's welfare due to her age and medical condition.

Jessica is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, 170cm to 175cm tall, medium build, with brown long hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded jumper, black Nike sneakers, and carrying a denim backpack.

Police have been told Jessica may be travelling to the Lismore area.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Jessica and urge anyone who has information about Jessica to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

