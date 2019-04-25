Video of missing teen in vicious brawl

Imogen Johnson has not been seen since April 18.

Imogen Johnson has not been seen since April 18.

A young girl missing for a week was viciously attacked just before she disappeared south of Brisbane.

The footage obtained by The Courier-Mail shows a groggy Imogen Johnson repeatedly punched about the face at Woodridge.

The girl striking Imogen is egged on by the person filming the ordeal.

Thirteen-year-old hasn't been since she got into a mystery car shortly after the assault on Sunday between 11.30pm and 12am.

Family and friends hold grave concerns for her welfare saying she has gone missing before but not for this long and never without making contact.

Her mother Chauntelle was sent the video by a friend of Imogen and was distraught at having to watch her young daughter attacked.

She has shared the distressing footage in the hope someone may know something about Imogen's whereabouts.

"It's very worrying, "she told The Courier Mail today. "I just want her to contact somebody or if anybody knows where she is can tell us where she's at."

A friend of Imogen's said she was "very sweet and innocent" and was trying to fit in with older girls.

"I am worried sick because she is always on her phone and she usually texts me all the time," she said.

"The girls that bashed her are in and out of juvy (juvenile detention) and Woodridge is a really bad place.

"Her mum and her whole family are living in hell right now not knowing where there daughter is and just want her brought home."

Her New Zealand-based great grandmother Dawn said she was "deeply concerned" about Immy as she's known.

"I am very worried about her whole wellbeing," she told The Courier-Mail.

"I'm praying like crazy she's found alive and well. I have deep faith and am holding onto that."

Imogen left her home in Landsborough on the Sunshine Coast about midday last Thursday headed for Bowen Hills.

She said she was intending to meet friends there before the video surfaced of her in Woodridge late on Sunday evening.

She has not contacted family or friends or used her social media accounts.

Police are desperately seeking more information about the car she got into and the person or people inside the vehicle.

They said Imogen has previously been gone missing but usually returns within several days.

She often travels using public transport, particularly trains, and has previously visited Bowen Hills, Carseldine and the Ormeau area on the Gold Coast.

She is described as caucasian, approximately 162cm tall with a proportionate build, dark long blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a purple/reddish crop top.