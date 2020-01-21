Menu
The search will recommence at first light on Tuesday morning. Frank Redward
Missing tourist feared to have drowned off Coffs Coast beach

Matt Deans
by
20th Jan 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 21st Jan 2020 2:00 AM
A MAN, aged in his 20s, who is believed to be an Argentinian national is missing off a Coffs Coast beach. 

Police have been told he was swimming with friends on Mullaway Beach this afternoon when the 22-year-old became caught in a rip near rocks.

A friend went to the man's aid in an attempt to rescue him; however, was unsuccessful and he has not been seen since, police said.

The friend made it back to the beach safely and emergency services were alerted by bystanders around 5.30pm.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced a search for the man, assisted by the Marine Area Command, Surf Lifesavers, Volunteer Marine Rescue and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The search was unable to find the man and will resume at first light.  

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew scan the water off Mullaway Beach this evening searching for signs of the missing swimmer. Westpac Rescue Helicoper

