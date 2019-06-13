MISSING: Star of upcoming play has run away

MISSING: HAVE you seen Margot?

The Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg's Rebecca Hutchins said about 30 Youth Theatre members and their parents were scouring the streets last night and into the early hours of the morning looking for one of their four-legged co-stars.

She said some time between 8.55pm and 9.15pm, Margot who is playing Rufus in the theatre's upcoming production of Legally Blonde has run off from the theatre.

"It's just horrible, we feel terrible” she said.

"It's a family pets, we're distraught.”

Ms Hutchins said the beagle is just 5 months old, micro-chipped and had a lead on her when she took off last night.

She said the theatre kids took to the streets with flashlight from the props department and parents were driving the streets looking for the dogs.

She said they have been in contact with local vets and the RSPCA.

If you have any information or find the missing pup, phone Ms Hutchins on 0428 510 616, Scott on 0401 165 044 or message the Playhouse Theatre on Facebook.