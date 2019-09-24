Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

MISSING: Search for CQ woman

Caitlan Charles
, caitlan.charles@dailymercury.com.au
24th Sep 2019 6:28 PM

POLICE are searching for a woman reported missing in Moranbah.

The 54-year-old woman, Louise Stephens, was last seen about 7pm Sunday night on Acacia St.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Louise Stephens
Louise Stephens

Ms Stephens is described as caucasian, and is approximately 164cm tall, of a heavy build, with short brown hair.

She may be travelling in a silver 2008 Hyundai i30 hatchback with Queensland registration 546-XIB.

Anyone who sees Ms Stephens or her vehicle is urged to contact police.

louise stephens missing missing woman moranbah search
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Bundy’s new KFC site up for sale

    premium_icon Bundy’s new KFC site up for sale

    News JUST a few months old, the building leased by the city’s newest KFC restaurant is up for sale, providing an investment that could be worth taking a bite out of.

    Bank reveals location of new Bundy branch

    premium_icon Bank reveals location of new Bundy branch

    News ONE of Bundy’s big banks is set for a big change.

    Exclusive: Paradise Dam volume to be cut; free water for all

    premium_icon Exclusive: Paradise Dam volume to be cut; free water for all

    News "Our dams are a priority they are not a set and forget thing."

    Docs call for local medical association

    premium_icon Docs call for local medical association

    News A NOTED increase in the number of local doctors has led to a need for a local...