MISSING: Police search for teen missing in region

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a 16-year-old boy missing in the Bundaberg region.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said he was last seen at a Delaneys Rd address in Horse Camp, west of Bundaberg around 4pm yesterday and has not contacted family since.

“Police and family hold concern for his wellbeing as he has a medical condition and the behaviour is out of character,” the spokesperson said.

“The teenager is described as Caucasian, about 180cm in height with a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

“He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans, joggers and a green hat.”

Anyone who has seen the teenager or has further information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001708113