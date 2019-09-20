Menu
MISSING PLANE: Two people on board, search under way

Javier Encalada
Aisling Brennan
by and
20th Sep 2019 3:50 PM | Updated: 4:14 PM
UPDATE 4.30pm: THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter is currently assisting AMSA to reports of a overdue aircraft in the Mid North Coast region.

"The overdue aircraft, a Mooney M20, departed Murwillumbah at 6:30am today and was expected to arrive at Taree by 8:30am," a spokesman said.

"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter with Critical Care Medical Team on board is working along side the Essendon based AMSA Search and Rescue Jet to conduct a search along the aircrafts likely route.

 

An AMSA spokesperson said aircraft are currently searching an area about 27 kilometres west of Coffs Harbour based on the last signal from the aircraft's transponder.

"Weather conditions in the area are reported to be very poor with low clouds and low visibility."

 

ORIGINAL STORY: POLICE are searching for a missing light aircraft near Coffs Harbour after the plane lost all communication earlier today.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) confirmed the Mooney aircraft failed to complete a trip between Murwillumbah and Taree on Friday morning.

The four-seat, single engine Mooney aircraft had two people on board.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said police were advised about 11.45am today when aircraft had faded off the radar.

"Last known communication was at 7.30am today," she said.

Police are said to be searching for the plane west of Coffs Harbour.

editors picks missing plane plane crash
Lismore Northern Star

