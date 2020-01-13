MISSING PLANE: Major air, ground search under way

UPDATE, 9.30am: A FULL land and air search is underway near Woodenbong after a light aircraft failed to arrive safely at a Queensland airport late Sunday afternoon.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said officers recommenced a significant coordinated search near Tooloom National Park, the last known location of the aircraft carrying a pilot and one passenger.

"We carried out a significant coordinated search last night but were unable to locate the plane," he said.

"As a result, we maintain significant concern around the pilot and his passenger and have recommenced the significant search this morning.

"Last night's search was suspended near Jiggi."

Supt Lindsay said today's weather conditions were hampering the scale of the search, with low cloud cover impacting the air search.

"We are hoping it will lift shortly and we will find the plane soon," he said.

"But it is very challenging terrain."

Supt Lindsay said efforts were being assisted by the Police Rescue Squad, SES, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and Commonwealth resources.

Original story: EMERGENCY services have resumed searching for a missing light aircraft which left Casino airport on Sunday afternoon but failed to arrive at it's Queensland destination.

"The search is being coordinated from a police forward command post at Mt Lindsay Rd, Koreelah."

In a statement issued this morning, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter confirmed it had been tasked by the AMSA (Australian Martine Safety Authority) and Ambulance New South Wales to assist in a search for a single engine aircraft with two occupants.



"The single-engine aircraft, with two people on board, left Casino Airport about 2pm (Sunday 12 January 2020), and was due to arrive in Boonah about 3pm (NSW time)," the statement explained.



"When the plane failed to arrive as planned, and the pilot was unable to be contacted, a search was co-ordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).



"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter searched a nominated search area of the Tooloom National Park, west of Woodendong with nothing sighted.



"Search efforts will continue this morning under the direction of AMSA."