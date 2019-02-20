Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MISSING PERSON: Police searching for man last seen in Pialba

20th Feb 2019 7:51 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistant to help locate a 31-year-old man reported missing from Pialba.

Nathan Martin was last seen at an Alice Street address at 8.30am on February 17 and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Nathan is described as Aboriginal, is approximately 177cm tall, with black curly hair, black facial hair and brown eyes.

Nathan Martin was last seen at an Alice Street address at 8.30am on February 17.
Nathan Martin was last seen at an Alice Street address at 8.30am on February 17.

He is believed to be driving his dark grey coloured XR6 sedan, with Queensland registration 666YNL.

He is believed to be driving his dark grey coloured XR6 sedan, with Queensland registration 666YNL.
He is believed to be driving his dark grey coloured XR6 sedan, with Queensland registration 666YNL.

Anyone who has seen Nathan or has information about his location is urged to contact police.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Special tribute: Bundy loses one of its sporting greats

    premium_icon Special tribute: Bundy loses one of its sporting greats

    Sport Even in his final days there was nothing that stopped Bundaberg's Don Nixon from enjoying the sport he loves - rugby league.

    New business: As one door closes, another opens for Peri

    premium_icon New business: As one door closes, another opens for Peri

    News Hairdresser opens her own salon after closure of workplace.

    Wild brawl: Expert explains how to avoid conflict

    premium_icon Wild brawl: Expert explains how to avoid conflict

    News Headspace expert talks bullying and conflict avoidance

    Bundy businessman cops $20k fine for marine poisoning

    premium_icon Bundy businessman cops $20k fine for marine poisoning

    Environment Hunt self represented himself in a Bundaberg court on Tuesday