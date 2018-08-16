Menu
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. Tessa Mapstone
Crime

Missing mini bar items lead police to meth, cash stash

Michelle Gately
by
16th Aug 2018 5:05 PM
TAKING alcohol from a mini bar led police to a stash of drugs and cash in a Rockhampton man's car.

Police pulled the 30-year-old Frenchville man's car over in Emerald on Wednesday after a tip-off he had allegedly stolen items from a hotel mini bar.

 

While searching, police found two mini bottles of spirits, a quantity of methylamphetamine, a large amount of cash, a locked safe and other items.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged with one count each of stealing, possessing dangerous drugs, possess utensils, possessing property suspected of being proceeds of crime and receiving tainted property.

He appeared in Emerald Magistrates Court this morning and was remanded in custody to reappear on September 25.

