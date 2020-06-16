Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A search involving police and SES personnel around bushland off Conway Street looking for Missing Ipswich Man Mark Wilson. Picture: Cordell Richardson
A search involving police and SES personnel around bushland off Conway Street looking for Missing Ipswich Man Mark Wilson. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Body found in search for missing man east of Ipswich

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
16th Jun 2020 1:01 PM | Updated: 9:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATEST:

Police have found a body in the search for missing Riverview man Mark Wilson.

The 37-year-old had not been seen since Tuesday afternoon and police had been searching for him east of Ipswich this afternoon.

Police still need to formally identify the body, but have said they believe it to be Mr Wilson.

It comes after an SES volunteer in her 30s had to be rescued from the bottom of a deep mine shaft after falling yesterday afternoon.

The woman was an SES volunteer who was searching bushland for the missing man.

Police had yesterday said they had exhausted their search efforts after a week and were calling for information from the public.


Earlier release:

A 37-year-old man missing from Riverview was last seen at a Bannerman Street home around 1.30am on Tuesday June 9.

A search involving police and SES personnel around bushland off Conway Street searched for him yesterday and will resume at first light today.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.

EARLIER:

POLICE have exhausted search efforts for a missing Ipswich man and are now renewing calls for information.

Mark Wilson, 37, was last seen at a house on Bannerman St, Riverview about 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 9.

His disappearance prompted a massive police and SES search that commenced in bushland near Conway St last Wednesday and continued into the weekend.

 

A supplied image obtained on Thursday, June 11, 2020, of Mark Wilson who was last seen at a Bannerman Street home around 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 9.
A supplied image obtained on Thursday, June 11, 2020, of Mark Wilson who was last seen at a Bannerman Street home around 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 9.

 

Inspector Keith McDonald said the search area was now completely covered and he was awaiting further advice on whether the area will need to be extended further.

"We have searched all that is humanly possible of that area," Insp McDonald said.

"We want the missing person to understand they are not in any trouble.

"If something has happened and he is with some friends we ask that he gets in contact with police so that we can acknowledge he is still alive."

Insp McDonald said police were not ruling out anything until Mr Wilson was located.

Mr Wilson is described as 175cm tall, Aboriginal, of a solid build, with dark brown hair, goatee and moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, a hoodie and red board shorts.

Anyone with information that could assist police can contact Crime Stoppers or Police Link.

editors picks ipswich police district missing persons search and rescue
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRASH UPDATE: Passenger fighting for life after driver dies

        premium_icon CRASH UPDATE: Passenger fighting for life after driver dies

        Breaking At least four people have been injured in a serious crash near Maryborough

        Heartbroken family wants their pet returned

        Heartbroken family wants their pet returned

        News With reason to believe the family pet was stolen and concerned for the animal’s...

        Drugs and iPad involved in spate of Burnett crime

        premium_icon Drugs and iPad involved in spate of Burnett crime

        Crime Your passcode lock will be the last line of defence against brazen thieves.

        Volunteer firey humbled by award

        premium_icon Volunteer firey humbled by award

        News The Turkey Beach man was named Regional Volunteer of the Year for the Central...