CALL FOR HELP: Police are asking for the public's help to find Lawrie Dunlop. QPS
Missing man 'often stays at isolated bush camps'

7th Mar 2019 6:23 PM

BUNDABERG police are asking for information about a man who was last seen in the region in January.

Lawrie Dunlop, 35, was reported missing to police by his family.

Police said Mr Dunlop lived an itinerant lifestyle and often stayed in isolated bush camps.

He was last seen in Bargara in December and at a local caravan park in January.

Mr Dunlop has connections with the Hervey Bay area, as well as Bundaberg, Bargara and Burnett Heads.

He is described as Aboriginal, 160cm tall and with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Dunlop or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to phone police on 131 444.

bargara bundaberg missing man
Bundaberg News Mail

