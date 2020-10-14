Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Innes Park water pipe installation
Innes Park water pipe installation
News

MISSING LINK: Water security to be more than a pipe dream

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
14th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Construction is underway to ensure the region's coastal residents have access to liquid gold - water.

The Logan Road water link is expected to help safeguard water security for residents in Innes Park, Coral Cove and Elliott Heads and meet the future projected growth of the region.

Currently, Southern Innes Park, Coral Cove and Elliott Heads contains around 1,800 properties which are connected to a water reticulation system that is split between North and South Innes Park.

With further development and growth projected for the area, properties may become susceptible to a loss of water supply should any main breaks occur or work be required to the line.

Community Newsletter SignUp

About 800m of new water main line will be laid between the two reticulation services, which will mean a constant water service, including during construction works or outages.

Division six Councillor, Tanya McLoughlin said it was important that infrastructure to support this growth was done beforehand and that the Logan Road Water Link would further improve water security for current and future residents.

"Without this new water main upgrade many of the current properties around Innes Park, Coral Cove and Elliott Heads are susceptible to a loss of water supply should any main breaks occur or should work be required to the line," Cr McLoughlin said.

"This connection will maintain water supply to those areas where originally it would've been restricted."

Innes Park water pipe installation
Innes Park water pipe installation

Cr McLoughlin said she was happy to see this infrastructure being installed for the community's benefit.

Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey said the water mains link was a win for the future growth of the region and current residents.

"We know there is so much interest from developers and home buyers in our coastal communities along Innes Park, Coral Cove and Elliott Heads and this water main work is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure infrastructure is provided and water security is guaranteed," Mayor Dempsey said.

"The Logan Road Water Link is the missing link between providing guaranteed constant water service between North and South Innes Park and surrounding suburbs.

"This is just a small part of councils water services budget with council investing around 30 million in water and wastewater infrastructure across the region every year."

More Stories

bundaberg coral cove elliot heads innes park logan road water link water security
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Collaboration key to industry growth at new Ag-Tech hub

        Premium Content Collaboration key to industry growth at new Ag-Tech hub

        News Region’s farmers look to the future with official opening of new initiative at Bargara

        • 14th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Motivated by hunger: Man stole chips, cash in servo robbery

        Premium Content Motivated by hunger: Man stole chips, cash in servo robbery

        News The court heard the victim suffers from anxiety after being threatened with a knife...

        • 14th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        New service to help youths navigate life’s bumpy roads

        Premium Content New service to help youths navigate life’s bumpy roads

        News NAVIGATING through one’s youth can be a bumpy ride, and social worker Adam...

        • 14th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Premium Content Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Parenting Search: How much childcare costs near you

        • 14th Oct 2020 5:22 AM