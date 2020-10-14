MISSING LINK: Water security to be more than a pipe dream

Construction is underway to ensure the region's coastal residents have access to liquid gold - water.

The Logan Road water link is expected to help safeguard water security for residents in Innes Park, Coral Cove and Elliott Heads and meet the future projected growth of the region.

Currently, Southern Innes Park, Coral Cove and Elliott Heads contains around 1,800 properties which are connected to a water reticulation system that is split between North and South Innes Park.

With further development and growth projected for the area, properties may become susceptible to a loss of water supply should any main breaks occur or work be required to the line.

About 800m of new water main line will be laid between the two reticulation services, which will mean a constant water service, including during construction works or outages.

Division six Councillor, Tanya McLoughlin said it was important that infrastructure to support this growth was done beforehand and that the Logan Road Water Link would further improve water security for current and future residents.

"Without this new water main upgrade many of the current properties around Innes Park, Coral Cove and Elliott Heads are susceptible to a loss of water supply should any main breaks occur or should work be required to the line," Cr McLoughlin said.

"This connection will maintain water supply to those areas where originally it would've been restricted."

Innes Park water pipe installation

Cr McLoughlin said she was happy to see this infrastructure being installed for the community's benefit.

Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey said the water mains link was a win for the future growth of the region and current residents.

"We know there is so much interest from developers and home buyers in our coastal communities along Innes Park, Coral Cove and Elliott Heads and this water main work is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure infrastructure is provided and water security is guaranteed," Mayor Dempsey said.

"The Logan Road Water Link is the missing link between providing guaranteed constant water service between North and South Innes Park and surrounding suburbs.

"This is just a small part of councils water services budget with council investing around 30 million in water and wastewater infrastructure across the region every year."