Missing kelpie ends up 500km from home

Serj the kelpie is back home in Gumdale with owner Trent O'Brien after going missing and ending up in Bundaberg.

ON THE side of the Bruce Highway, more than 500km from home, Serj waited for someone to find him.

The kelpie had gone missing from his Gumdale home on July 18, but was picked up by a man near Lowmead, past Bundaberg, on his way to Gin Gin Vets on July 19.

The four-year-old pup's journey was not finished, ending up at the Bundaberg Pound. It was a scan of Serj's microchip that alerted owner Trent O'Brien his beloved dog had been found.

"I got home from work about 6pm and couldn't find Serj, which was unusual because Mate my blue heeler was there,” he said.

"I spent hours looking for him, chasing up leads.”

The 26-year-old's mum Kelly O'Brien put flyers across the bayside, southeast and on Facebook and when she called the microchipping company on July 25, there was good news.

"I was so relieved when Mum called to tell me Serj had been found, but completely shocked because he couldn't have walked there,” Mr O'Brien said.

"It goes to show how important microchipping is and never giving up on finding your dog. It's the only reason I got my dog back.”

Serj was given a full health check and vaccinations from the Manly Road Veterinary Hospital and also received a shampoo and groom at Wakerley's Soulful Pets Dog Grooming.

TIMELINE

■ July 18 - Serj goes missing from his Gumdale home

■ July 19 - A man from Lowmead, taking his pups to the vets, found Serj on the Bruce Highway about 10.30am. The Gin Gin Vets took Serj to their surgery at Bundaberg

■ July 20 - Serj was picked up by the Bundaberg Pound Animal Control Officer

■ July 26 - Serj returns home