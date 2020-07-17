Menu
Missing man Ryan Irving, 19, was last seen on Sunday, July 5
MISSING: Have you seen this man?

Staff Writers
17th Jul 2020 6:06 AM

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 19-year-old man reported missing from Biloela for more than a week.

Ryan Irving was last seen on Sunday, July 5 leaving a Rainbow Street address and was reported missing to police today.

He is described as caucasian, about 180cm tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ryan was last seen wearing denim jeans, a brown belt with a pocket knife pouch, a cream cowboy hat and brown boots.

 

Police are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone who may have seen Ryan, or who may know of his whereabouts, is urged to contact police.

Gladstone Observer

