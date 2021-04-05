Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Douglas area last week.
Police are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Douglas area last week.
News

Have you seen missing woman Carmel Mann?

5th Apr 2021 10:11 AM

POLICE are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Douglas area last week.

Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at around 1pm last Thursday.
Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at around 1pm last Thursday.

Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at 1pm on April 1.

She has not made any contact with family or friends since.

Police have grave concerns for Carmel's welfare due to a medical condition.

Carmel is described as approximately 150cm, dark complexion, with a large build, long black hair and brown eyes. Police urge Carmel or anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact police.

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Missing: Have you seen Carmel?

carmel mann missing woman police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Shocking road rage footage shows close call in Bundy

        Premium Content WATCH: Shocking road rage footage shows close call in Bundy

        News The moment a shocking road rage incident in Bundaberg turns violent has been caught on camera.

        Single-vehicle crash overnight

        Premium Content Single-vehicle crash overnight

        News Paramedics have tended to a crash overnight.

        SEE THE LIST: What’s open and closed in Bundy over Easter

        Premium Content SEE THE LIST: What’s open and closed in Bundy over Easter

        News Wondering what’s open over Easter? We’ve put together a handy list of some of the...

        WILD AT HEART: The journey shedding light on brumby plight

        Premium Content WILD AT HEART: The journey shedding light on brumby plight

        News She battled tough terrain and her health, but Aliénor le Gouvello had three steeds...