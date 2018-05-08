Menu
The Bundaberg teen has been missing since yesterday.
News

MISSING GIRL: Police search for Bundaberg teen

8th May 2018 5:48 PM | Updated: 6:28 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl missing from Bundaberg.

She was last seen at 11.35pm at a residence in Crane Street West yesterday.

Police and her family hold serious concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, and also a walking cane due to a serious visual impairment.

The girl is described as Caucasian with a heavy build and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a red jumper, grey pants with white polka dots and a walking cane.

If anyone sees the girls or knows of her whereabouts, then they are encouraged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

missing children
Bundaberg News Mail

