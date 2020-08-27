Missing evidence delays toddler manslaughter case
THE court case against two daycare workers charged over the death of a toddler has been adjourned until next month.
The body of Maliq "Meeky" Namok-Malamoo, 3, was found inside a mini bus, with police alleging he was left inside it for six hours on February 18 when staff at his Goodstart Early Learning centre in Edmonton forgot him.
MORE NEWS
Sickening acts: How rapist tried to cover his trail
Conman Peter Foster's bizarre exit from Cairns
Cops' graphic crime scene photos after hotel death
Centre director Michael Glenn Lewis, 45, of Bentley Park, and staff member Dionne Batrice Grills, 34, of Manunda, are both charged with manslaughter. Neither has entered a plea.
The case returned to the Cairns Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where the court heard the final items missing from the police brief would be distributed to the pair's lawyers by the end of the week.
There had been a delay on items including pathology, exhibits and DNA results.
The matter was adjourned until September 23.
Originally published as Missing evidence delays Cairns toddler death case