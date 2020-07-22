Menu
MISSING: Do you have info that could help police?

Geordi Offord
22nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG Police are appealing for assistance from the public to help find a small dog that was stolen from Elliott last month.

On June 1, a toy poodle puppy was stolen from a Willdora Drive home.

The puppy is described as being black and tan in colour.

Police are investigating the matter and ask anyone with information about the puppy’s whereabouts or the offence itself to contact them.

If you have any information that can help police, you can call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference QP2001179705.

You can also report information through the online suspicious activity form.

