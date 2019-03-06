Lover dead after dentist’s body found in suitcase

A MAN who had been in a relationship with a murdered Sydney dentist killed himself by crashing his BMW into a semitrailer last night.

The body of Preethi Reddy, who had been missing since Sunday, was found stuffed in a suitcase in the boot of her parked car on Strachan St in Kingsford at 9:30pm last night.

She had been stabbed several times.

Preethi Reddy was found stuffed in a suitcase in a Kingsford on Tuesday night.

Just 50 minutes later, emergency crews were called to the scene of a head-on collision between a semi-trailer and a BMW on the New England Highway at Willow Tree.

The man behind of the wheel of the car died at the scene while a 49-year-old truck driver managed to pull himself out of the cab before the semi-trailer burst into flames.

The scene of the fatal crash on the New England Highway.

Dr Reddy had been attending a dental convention at St Leonards in Sydney's north that weekend.

She was seen on CCTV footage at McDonalds on George St in the CBD at 2.15am on Sunday wearing a dark green shirt, black pants and black shoes. It's understood she bought two bottles of water before leaving the fast food outlet alone and walking south towards Market Street.

Dr Reddy attended a dental convention in Sydney’s north this weekend.

At 11am, she rang family to say she would head home after a late breakfast in Sydney, but wasn't heard from or seen again.

Family and friends reported her missing later that night after she failed to arrive home, expressing concerns that her disappearance was out of character.

A Facebook group Help find Preethi Reddy was set up and amassed 4,000 followers in two days.

The 32-year-old was described on Facebook as “our beautiful smiling angel”. Picture: Facebook

Dr Reddy had been working at the Glenbrook Dental Surgery in the lower Blue Mountains after studying at a dental college in India.

Her colleagues paid tribute to her on social media this morning.

"Glenbrook Dental Surgery staff are in mourning to hear the sad news about Preethi Reddy," a post read.

Officers are also searching for her grey 2016 VW Golf with the registration DFP 78P.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.