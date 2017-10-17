24°
MISSING CREW: Sinking survivor tread water for seven hours

EXTENSIVE SEARCH: Inspector Darren Somerville addressed the media earlier this afternoon. Tegan Annett
WHAT WE KNOW:

Seven crewmen were on onboard a fishing trawler last night near Middle Island when it capsized and sunk.

One man was found floating in the water around 7am today by a passing boat.

An extensive air and water search is underway by the Water Police, VMR Round Hill, 1770 LARC and Gladstone Police, to locate the six other men.

>> Search for missing men after fishing trawler flips at Seventeen Seventy

2:12PM: The search and rescue operation for six missing crewmen is potentially the worst commercial vessel tragedy in the Gladstone region in 15 years.

That was the message from Gladstone Water Police Sergeant Jeff Barnett, who said rescuers were faced with "treacherous" conditions during their search today.

"The reports are we've had 2.5 to three metres of swell, with the occasional four-metre swell," Sgt Barnett said.

"We're holding out hope (for the remaining six crewmen).

"This has the potential to be one of the worst commercial vessel tragedies in the time I've served this area."

The survivor is expected to be brought ashore this afternoon, when he will be treated by medical staff.

1:59PM: GLADSTONE police have confirmed the majority of the men missing after a fishing trawler sank in Bustard Bay last night came from Cairns.

Inspector Darren Somerville said police were notified of the incident shortly after 7am this morning, when a yacht sailing in Bustard Bay rescued a man from the ocean.

The man told police his fishing vessel had capsized around 7.30pm last night, and had sunk at about midnight.

An extensive search and rescue operation of Bustard Bay was launched today.

 

It remains unknown whether the man saw what happened to the rest of the crew, as he is still on board a water police vessel which is taking part in the rescue operation.

Inspector Somerville said the next of kin for the six missing people have been contacted and were "understandably shocked".

"At this stage we're conducting a search and rescue and we will continue to do so until there's no further hope of survival," he said.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow soon.

SEARCH: An aerial and water rescue operation is underway for six missing crew. Tegan Annett
Gladstone Observer
