Abelene Clarke was last seen leaving a medical facility in Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.
News

MISSING: Call to help find Hervey Bay woman

Carlie Walker
4th Mar 2021 11:15 AM | Updated: 1:15 PM

Police are calling for public assistance to help find a woman who went missing overnight at Hervey Bay.

Abelene Clarke, 26, was last seen leaving a medical facility at Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.

Police hold concern for her welfare as she suffers a medical condition.

Abelene may have been walking westbound along Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road sometime last night.

She is described as Aboriginal, around 170cm tall with a slim build, black/dark brown hair and was last seen wearing black shorts, a white bikini top and thongs.

Anyone who may have seen Ms Clarke or know her whereabouts is urged to come forward and contact Policelink on 13 14 44.

