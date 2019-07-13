Missing bushwalker called for help

The volunteers have spent almost 24 hours search for the missing bushwalker. Picture: Facebook

A LARGE scale search is underway for a missing woman after she went bushwalking in Sydney's south overnight.

Chinese woman Muzi Li called triple-0 about 6pm on Friday evening to report she had become lost while walking through Heathcote National Park, a 6600-acre protected parkland.

The park has several hiking trails, swimming holes and waterfalls and is a popular tourist destination.

Emergency services and SES crews were dispatched to look for Ms Lee on Friday, but suspended the search about 2:30am.

The temperature in the area plummeted to 1.1 degrees overnight.

"Volunteers have spent most of last night and today searching for a missing bushwalker in the Heathcote National Park," a statement by the SES Sutherland Shire said.

The initial search began in an area around Gunners Cave. According to 7 News, Ms Li had walked from the Heathcote train station directly into the national park before getting lost.

"Through a Mandarin interpreter she said she'd walked two hours," 7 News reported.

Police do not have any photographs of Ms Li, or any personal information such as her date of birth, and "urgently need help to locate her."

The search for a missing bushwalker in the Heathcote National Park has resumed this morning, coordinated by Sutherland Shire Police Area Command.



The woman believed to Chinese national, Muzi Lee, contacted emergency services about 6pm last night reporting being lost. — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) July 13, 2019

People commented on the post, saying they now understood "why the helicopter was going over" the National Park this morning.

"Hope she has been found safe," one woman wrote.

Others said Ms Li must be extremely cold, considering the state is being slammed by vicious winds and freezing temperatures, due to a cold front sweeping across the state.

"Hope she is located quickly," another woman wrote.

NSW Police confirmed the search had resumed again at 8am on Saturday morning, under the co-ordination of the Sutherland Shire Police Area Command.

In a statement posted to Facebook, police said search crews were being assisted by "Police Rescue, the Dog Unit, PolAir, SES, and the Menai Rural Fire Service."

"A Command Post has been established at the Heathcote Rural Fire Station," the statement said. Members of the public were urged to come forward with any sightings or information about Ms Li's whereabouts.

ANOTHER MISSING PERSON

Meanwhile, another search operation in underway in a State Forest plantation at Barcoongere, 1 hour north of Coffs Harbour, for a 46-year-old missing man.

It is not known when Lachlan Cairns was last seen, but it is understood the search for him has continued over several days.

Lachlan Cairns has been missing for several days in a State Forest plantation. Picture: NSWPolice

"A command post has been established at the intersection of Barcoongere Way and Burns Road," a Police statement read.

Search crews are being assisted by PolAir and State emergency services this afternoon.

