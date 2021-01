73-year-old woman Marjorie Withers was reported missing from West Bundaberg.

The 73-year-old woman named Marjorie Withers, who was reported missing from West Bundaberg yesterday has been found.

Before she was reported missing, Marjorie was last seen in Crofton St, yesterday morning about 8.30am.

Due to a medical condition, there were concerns for Marjorie's safety.

Police thanked the community and media for their assistance in locating Marjorie.