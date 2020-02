Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bundaberg.

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl has been found safe and well after being reported missing on Wednesday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson thanked the community for their help in finding the girl.

The girl was last seen getting into a blue Holden Commodore (below) at the BP service station on Ryan Street in Bundaberg North at 6.25pm on Wednesday, February 26.

She was described as caucasian, about 155cm tall with blonde hair and a slight build.