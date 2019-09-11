Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Have you seen Christopher?
Have you seen Christopher?
News

Missing Bundaberg man hasn't been seen since last month

Crystal Jones
by
11th Sep 2019 11:52 AM

POLICE are urging the public to help out after an Avenell Heights man went missing more than a month ago.

Christopher Mcintosh, 35, was last seen on Morshead St around 12pm on August 3.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Mcintosh is described as caucasian, about 172cm tall, with a proportionate build.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured T-shirt, dark coloured shorts and white joggers.

He is known to ride a red and black push bike.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact police.

If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444. 

More Stories

editors picks missing persons
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bank employee, 20, slapped in face by customer in 60s

    premium_icon Bank employee, 20, slapped in face by customer in 60s

    Crime A 20-YEAR-OLD bank employee has been slapped by a customer, with Bundaberg police now investigating the assault.

    • 11th Sep 2019 11:40 AM
    Burnett MP sympathetic to northern push

    premium_icon Burnett MP sympathetic to northern push

    News Burnett MP Stephen Bennett does not support the creation of a new northern Qld...

    LNP promises $300 power cut

    premium_icon LNP promises $300 power cut

    News Frecklington says she can cut local power bills by $300 a year

    Veteran baker to take over Tradewinds

    premium_icon Veteran baker to take over Tradewinds

    Business Baker has been baking since his early teens