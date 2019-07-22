Menu
Crime

Missing Big W cash: Police want to speak to Bundy man

Geordi Offord
by
22nd Jul 2019 10:04 AM
BUNDABERG Police wish to speak to the man pictured after an incident where $200 cash was accidentally left behind at an ATM.

At 2pm on June 28 a 72-year-old Kalkie woman used the self service check-out at Big W.

 

Bundaberg Police would like to speak with this man after he was seen pocketing $200 without attempting to locate its owner. He was wearing shorts, a orange high-vis shirt and a sky blue hat and left in a late model Toyota Hilux similar to the one pictured.
During her transaction, the woman chose to withdraw $200.

After completing her transaction, the woman collected her items but left her money behind in the note dispenser.

A male was observed on CCTV approaching the self serve checkout previously used by the woman.

He was seen allegedly taking the money from the dispenser and putting it in his pocket, before leaving the store without attempting to find the owner.

The man was wearing an orange high-vis shirt, black shorts, boots and a sky blue cap.

He was seen leaving in a gold coloured, late model Toyota Hilux.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and can quote the reference QP1901245557.

