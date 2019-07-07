Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAFE AND WELL: Irish backpacker Declan Whales.
SAFE AND WELL: Irish backpacker Declan Whales. DailyMail
News

'Missing' backpacker mix-up

7th Jul 2019 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IRISH backpacker who was reported missing after dropping out of contact is alive and well.

Declan Whales, 30, was reported missing in June to New South Wales police.

It was reported that Whales had last been seen drinking at Gilligan's Hotel in Cairns on May 28.

He last made contact on June 9 from Bundaberg.

He was reportedly due to start work in Brisbane soon after.

The NewsMail spoke with New South Wales police who confirmed Whales was never actually missing.

"He was just reported missing to New South Wales Police,” the spokeswoman said.

"But he is safe and well working on a rural Queensland property and doesn't have any phone service.

"So basically he was in the middle of nowhere and nobody could contact him.”

bundaberg declan whales irish backpacker
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Police confirm identity of teenage fatal crash victim

    premium_icon Police confirm identity of teenage fatal crash victim

    Breaking Authorities have confirmed the identity of an 18-year-old Sunshine Coast man killed in a Bruce Highway crash north of the region overnight.

    UPDATE: Man severely injured in Apple Tree Creek crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man severely injured in Apple Tree Creek crash

    Breaking Two people are being assessed by paramedics at the scene

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News Don't get caught up in the excitement of tax time