'Missing' backpacker mix-up

AN IRISH backpacker who was reported missing after dropping out of contact is alive and well.

Declan Whales, 30, was reported missing in June to New South Wales police.

It was reported that Whales had last been seen drinking at Gilligan's Hotel in Cairns on May 28.

He last made contact on June 9 from Bundaberg.

He was reportedly due to start work in Brisbane soon after.

The NewsMail spoke with New South Wales police who confirmed Whales was never actually missing.

"He was just reported missing to New South Wales Police,” the spokeswoman said.

"But he is safe and well working on a rural Queensland property and doesn't have any phone service.

"So basically he was in the middle of nowhere and nobody could contact him.”